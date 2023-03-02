 Skip navigation
Top News

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Las Vegas law firm sues NFL over effort to shut down commercial featuring Maxx Crosby in generic uniform

  
Published March 2, 2023 05:56 AM
The NFL has a habit of zealously defending its various trademarks and logos. The league has landed in a legal issue over an effort to defend trademarks and logos when no trademarks or logos were being used.

The Dimopoulos Law Firm has sued the NFL, in response to a cease-and-desist letter threatening “heightened legal penalties” over a commercial including Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby in a silver and black uniform that does not include any logos or trademarks owned by the league or the Raiders.

The lawsuit, which can be seen here , seeks a declaratory judgment (in English, a ruling that the NFL is wrong and the law firm is right) on the question of whether the commercial crosses the line into infringement.

The firm began using the commercial last month. On February 22, NFL Properties allegedly sent a cease-and-desist letter vowing to file a lawsuit against the law firm.

In the commercial, Crosby wears a black football jersey with silver letters and numbers. No names or logos (other than “Crosby”) can be seen. He also has a silver helmet with no logo.

The league demanded a response by March 1. It got one, in the form of the lawsuit.

Is this potentially a Slippin’ Jimmy-style effort by the Dimopoulos Law Firm to get a little free publicity? Sure. But so what? The NFL threatened the firm with a fight, and the firm decided to take the fight to the NFL.

Thus, the story is significant -- even if it also gives the Dimopoulos firm some organic attention that it possibly didn’t expect when hiring Crosby to appear in the commercial.