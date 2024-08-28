 Skip navigation
Las Vegas police union remains opposed to NFL's new access policy

  
August 28, 2024

The NFL’s new access policy for certain locations in its stadiums continues to generate a strenuous objection from the Las Vegas police union.

Via Noble Brigham of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, union president Steve Grammas said that the Las Vegas Police Protective Association continues to recommend that its members not comply with procedures that require facial recognition for clearance to enter certain areas of the venue.

Grammas said that the union, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, and NFL personnel held on Friday a Zoom meeting regarding the issue. No progress was made; Grammas said the officers will not comply with the new procedures.

The Raiders and the NFL have some time to sort it out, but not much. The team’s first two games will be played on the road. The Raiders open their home schedule on September 22, against the Panthers.

The league will have a problem if the police refuse to work the game. At some point, the NFL and/or the Raiders will need to hire their own private force to secure the premises before, during, and after the game.