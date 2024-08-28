Lawrence Guy to work out for Ravens

Veteran defensive lineman Lawrence Guy has lined up a workout with one of his former employers.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Guy will be in Baltimore to try out for the Ravens on Wednesday. Guy was released by the Patriots early this year.

Guy spent the last seven seasons in New England and started 111 of the 118 games that the team played while he was in the organization. Before going to New England, Guy played in 45 games during three seasons with the Ravens.

Guy had 38 tackles while appearing in every game during the 2023 season.

The Ravens have defensive linemen Broderick Washington, Michael Pierce, Justin Madubuike, Brent Urban, and Travis Jones on their initial 53-man roster.