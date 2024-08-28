 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lambpressure_240828.jpg
Lamb could feel pressure to make up for lost time
nbc_pft_ceedeelambtimeline_240828.jpg
Cowboys deadline for Lamb ‘feels like a mistake’
nbc_pft_tuacomments_v2_240827.jpg
Tua has not seen Flores’ public comments

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lambpressure_240828.jpg
Lamb could feel pressure to make up for lost time
nbc_pft_ceedeelambtimeline_240828.jpg
Cowboys deadline for Lamb ‘feels like a mistake’
nbc_pft_tuacomments_v2_240827.jpg
Tua has not seen Flores’ public comments

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lawrence Guy to work out for Ravens

  
Published August 28, 2024 09:20 AM

Veteran defensive lineman Lawrence Guy has lined up a workout with one of his former employers.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Guy will be in Baltimore to try out for the Ravens on Wednesday. Guy was released by the Patriots early this year.

Guy spent the last seven seasons in New England and started 111 of the 118 games that the team played while he was in the organization. Before going to New England, Guy played in 45 games during three seasons with the Ravens.

Guy had 38 tackles while appearing in every game during the 2023 season.

The Ravens have defensive linemen Broderick Washington, Michael Pierce, Justin Madubuike, Brent Urban, and Travis Jones on their initial 53-man roster.