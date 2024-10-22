Lawsuits aims to block Stan Kroenke from buying Rams’ former practice facility for $1

Stan Kroenke’s NFL team left St. Louis nearly a decade ago. The $790 settlement of a lawsuit sparked by the team’s return to L.A. seemingly ended all business between Kroenke and Missouri.

There’s still one item left on the agenda.

Via the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Kroenke wants to buy the team’s abandoned practice facility for $1. A new lawsuit filed last week by the St. Louis Sports Authority attempts to block the move.

The case apparently will turn on the difference between termination and expiration. If the lease terminates, Kroenke can buy the property for $1. It has expired. Is that termination or not?

Five years ago, and after $300,000 in legal fees paid by the St. Louis Sports Authority, the $1 provision was upheld as lawful.

“This is a fight worth having,” St. Louis County Executive Director Sam Page said in a release. “We cannot allow a $25 million facility to be turned over for $1 to a guy who has shown time and again he has no interest in the St. Louis region.”

But Kroenke does have interest in the St. Louis region. He’s interested in getting a great deal for the practice facility — presumably before flipping it.