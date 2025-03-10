 Skip navigation
LB Akeem Davis-Gaither agrees to two-year deal with Cardinals

  
Published March 10, 2025 07:34 PM

The Cardinals have agreed with linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither on a two-year deal worth up to $11 million, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

The Bengals made Davis-Gaither a fourth-round pick in 2020, and he spent his first five seasons in Cincinnati.

He played all 17 games last season with seven starts, seeing action on 534 defensive snaps and 311 on special teams. Davis-Gaither totaled 82 tackles, one interception and four passes defensed.

He served as the third linebacker behind Germaine Pratt and Logan Wilson.

In his career, Davis-Gaither has recorded 204 tackles, two interceptions, 11 passes defensed and two forced fumbles.

The Bengals agreed to a two-year deal with former Eagles linebacker Oren Burks earlier in the day.