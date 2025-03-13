 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_allennewdeal_250313.jpg
Allen didn’t want new deal to ‘kill’ salary cap
nbc_pft_sbmvp_250313.jpg
PFT Draft: Best second act for Super Bowl MVP
nbc_pft_dknews_250313.jpg
Metcalf move is ‘dramatic shift’ for Steelers

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_allennewdeal_250313.jpg
Allen didn’t want new deal to ‘kill’ salary cap
nbc_pft_sbmvp_250313.jpg
PFT Draft: Best second act for Super Bowl MVP
nbc_pft_dknews_250313.jpg
Metcalf move is ‘dramatic shift’ for Steelers

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

LB Anthony Walker agrees to one-year deal with Bucs

  
Published March 13, 2025 10:16 AM

The Buccaneers are set to make a veteran addition to their linebacker group.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team has agreed to terms with Anthony Walker on a one-year deal.

Walker will help fill the hole left by K.J. Britt. Britt will returning the favor as he has agreed to a deal to help replace Walker on the Dolphins defense.

Walker played 14 games and made eight starts for the Dolphins last season. He had 68 tackles, a sack, an interception, and two passes defensed.

The Bucs also re-signed Lavonte David this week. SirVocea Dennins remains under contract while J.J. Russell was not tendered as a restricted free agent.