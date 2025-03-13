LB Anthony Walker agrees to one-year deal with Bucs

The Buccaneers are set to make a veteran addition to their linebacker group.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team has agreed to terms with Anthony Walker on a one-year deal.

Walker will help fill the hole left by K.J. Britt. Britt will returning the favor as he has agreed to a deal to help replace Walker on the Dolphins defense.

Walker played 14 games and made eight starts for the Dolphins last season. He had 68 tackles, a sack, an interception, and two passes defensed.

The Bucs also re-signed Lavonte David this week. SirVocea Dennins remains under contract while J.J. Russell was not tendered as a restricted free agent.