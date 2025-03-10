LB Cody Barton agrees to join Titans

The Titans have agreed to terms on a three-year, $21 million deal with inside linebacker Cody Barton, NFL Media reports.

Barton is 96th on PFT’s top-100 free agents list.

He started 14 of the 17 games he played for the Broncos in 2024, totaling 106 tackles, 1.5 sacks, two interceptions, five passes defensed, a forced fumble and a recovered fumble.

The Seahawks drafted Barton in the third round in 2019, and he played his first four seasons in Seattle before going to Washington in 2023. He signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal with the Broncos a year ago.

He has appeared in 95 games with 43 starts in his career, recording 458 tackles, 3.5 sacks, five interceptions, 14 passes defensed and three forced fumbles.