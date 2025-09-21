 Skip navigation
SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
LB Daiyan Henley is active for the Chargers

  
Published September 21, 2025 02:51 PM

Linebacker Daiyan Henley is available for the Chargers on Sunday.

Henley was listed as questionable to face the Broncos because of an illness, but he is not on the team’s inactive list. The Chargers placed Denzel Perryman on injured reserve, so the news means they’ll still have one of their original starters at the position.

Cornerback Cam Hart (hip) was also listed as questionable, but he is inactive. Safety Elijah Molden, linebacker Emany Johnson, wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith, tight end Will Dissly, and defensive tackle Otito Ogbonnia are also out for the Chargers.

The Broncos ruled tight end Evan Engram out on Friday. Defensive end Sai’vion Jones, linebacker Que Robinson, tackle Frank Crum, quarterback Sam Ehlinger, and running back Jaleel McLaughlin are the other scratches.