LB Jihaad Campbell is expected to be ready for training camp

Linebacker Jihaad Campbell did not take part in Alabama’s Pro Day after having surgery on a torn labrum in his shoulder, but it looks like he should be ready for the first training camp of his NFL career.

Campbell had the surgery after taking part in the Scouting Combine and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that he has progressed to running in his rehab. Campbell’s doctor said he should be ready to go for training camp this summer.

Rapoport notes that Campbell visited the Cowboys and Falcons during the pre-draft process and he is considered a strong candidate to be selected in the first round.

Campbell had 117 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, five sacks, an interception, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery for Alabama last season.