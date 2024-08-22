 Skip navigation
League begins search for new general counsel

  
Published August 22, 2024 07:57 PM

In early May, the NFL announced that general counsel Jeff Pash will retire, but that he’ll remain in the job while the NFL finds a replacement.

The NFL has now taken a major step toward doing that. Via Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, the NFL has hired Russell Reynolds Associates to search for Pash’s replacement.

The process has begun within the past couple of weeks. The broader question is whether the new general counsel might become a candidate to be the new Commissioner, if/when the current Commissioner ever retires.

Which isn’t a criticism. He’s perfected the job and he’s making great money. Why stop doing it? I sure as hell wouldn’t.