Leonard Floyd calls the Bills’ front seven “the best group I’ve been around”

Bills pass rusher Leonard Floyd is heading into his eighth NFL season, but he says he’s never seen a front seven as deep as the one in Buffalo this year.

“This is the best group I’ve been around as far as, I can trust the guys when they’re in the game,” Floyd said. “They know football. I’ve been on teams where you couldn’t really trust the guy behind me, and I had to play like the whole game. Being around these guys, I know with the rotation everybody competes, everybody’s going to eat.”

Floyd has had some great teammates, including Khalil Mack with the Bears and Aaron Donald with the Rams, but he said he has never been part of a deep front seven like he is now.

“This is my first time being around a collection of players where we can rotate and everybody is bringing A1 mentality and you can depend on the guys,” Floyd said. “Yeah, this is my first time being around that. My other teams, it was all on me. I didn’t really believe in the player behind me. I like it. It keeps you fresh.”

Floyd said he and his teammates are excited for the chance to go after Aaron Rodgers when the Bills open the regular season against the Jets.