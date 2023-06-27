 Skip navigation
Leonard Fournette OK after his car caught fire while he was driving it

  
Published June 27, 2023 01:55 PM

Free agent Leonard Fournette escaped injury during a scary moment on Tuesday.

In a post to his Instagram account, Fournette shared video of his burned-out SUV on the side of a highway. In the caption, Fournette said that the vehicle caught on fire while he was driving it but indicated that he was not injured.

“Man it was one of those days today , but I would like thank God, my car caught on fire while I was driving, But I am still blessed,” Fournette wrote.

Fournette was released by the Buccaneers at his request in February. He ran 466 times for 1,847 yards and 17 touchdowns in 43 regular season games for the Bucs over the last three seasons. He scored four touchdowns in the postseason to help them on their run to the Super Bowl LV title.