Leonard Fournette: Other teams reached out, but Bills were the right opportunity

New Bills running back Leonard Fournette says he took his time in picking a team this season and is glad he landed in Buffalo.

Fournette, who signed this week to the Bills’ practice squad, said the Bills are a team he can help lead to a championship.

“I had a couple teams reach out to me. But I really wanted to do what’s best for me, a fresh start out here in Buffalo,” Fournette said, via USA Today. “I have a lot left in the tank to play, it was all about the right opportunity.”

It’s unclear how soon Fournette will actually be on the field. It’s possible that the Bills could elevate him from the practice squad to the active roster as soon as today, and he could play on Sunday night against the Bengals. But that would be an extremely rushed timeline.

What the Bills want from Fournette is a contribution to the running game during the playoff run, and in the postseason. They can be patient for that.