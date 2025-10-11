Leonard Williams fined $46,371 for head butting Cade Otton

Seahawks defensive lineman Leonard Williams picked up one of the biggest fines of this NFL season for a hit with his helmet after the play was over on Sunday.

Williams was fined $46,371 for head butting Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton during a post-play skirmish in the end zone.

That’s more than twice as much as any other NFL player was fined in Week Five, but the NFL takes striking with the helmet seriously, whether it’s during a play or after.

Williams’ penalty gave the Buccaneers an automatic first down and half the distance to the goal line, and they scored a touchdown on the next play.