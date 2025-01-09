Leonard Williams named NFC defensive player of the month

Seattle may not have made the postseason but one player has received an accolade for his finish to the year.

Seahawks defensive lineman Leonard Williams has been named NFC defensive player of the month.

Williams recorded 33 total tackles with nine tackles for loss, 6.0 sacks, and a 92-yard pick six — helping the Seahawks go 4-2 in six games.

Williams led the league with both 6.0 sacks and nine TFLs in that span.

The veteran defensive lineman ended 2024 with 11.0 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, 28 quarterback hits, three passes defensed, and an interception.

Williams now has 54.5 career sacks in 158 career starts.

