Les Snead indicates Rams won’t trade Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp or Aaron Donald

  
Published March 9, 2023 10:20 AM
With the Rams still over the salary cap and the new league year less than a week away, General Manager Les Snead has some moves to make. But he says those moves won’t include getting rid of quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Cooper Kupp or defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

Snead compared the job he’s doing on the Rams’ roster right now to remodeling a house and not bulldozing a house, and he called Kupp, Donald and Stafford “weight bearing walls ” who holed that house up, according to Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com.

Despite talk of a Stafford trade, Snead said the team still views him as its franchise quarterback.

“We’re going to definitely rely on Matthew, he’s definitely one of our pillars,” Snead said. “He’s definitely someone we’re going to rely on.”

Other expensive veterans could be on the way out, with Leonard Floyd, Jalen Ramsey and Allen Robinson among those likely to be elsewhere soon. But the Rams aren’t tearing everything down.