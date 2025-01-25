Les Snead: Rams will focus on Matthew Stafford’s future after “rejuvenation period”

Every team has questions regarding its roster for 2025. For the Rams, one of those questions relates to the most important position on the roster.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford, who has completed his fourth year with the Rams, could be retiring or moving on.

“We’re going get through our rejuvenation period and circle back to that,” G.M. Les Snead told reporters on Friday. “The neat thing is Matthew is under contract with us, and I know we went through a little bit of that last year with him. He still has years with us, so he is still a Ram. We’ll sit down with all parties to work through that portion of it when we get to that but at this point in time, we’re going to take this rejuvenation [period]. That’s something that is going to be a big line item. I think Sean mentioned it in his [press conference], you don’t want those types of issues dragging out throughout the offseason and kind of being a theme going into the season.”

They went through more than “a little bit.” Stafford status lingered throughout most of the offseason, with a solution being reached as training camp opened.

He has a $4 million fully-guaranteed roster bonus due on the third day of the league year, in March. His $23 million base salary is not guaranteed.

Stafford is due to make $31 million in 2026.

Both numbers are well below market value. His 2025 cap number is nearly $50 million, due to amounts previously paid.

Coach Sean McVay has said he hopes to have clarity as to Stafford “sooner than later.”

Stafford, 36, has said he intends to keep playing. Whether that’s with the Rams is to be determined.