Les Snead says Stetson Bennett is set to return for offseason workouts

Quarterback Stetson Bennett is on track to return to the Rams.

Via multiple reporters, Los Angeles General Manager Les Snead said on Monday that the plan is to “onboard” Bennett for the team’s offseason program next month. Bennett has been working out in Dallas with a private instructor.

Bennett, 26, was placed on the non-football injury/illness list just after the start of the 2023 regular season. The reason for his absence has not been disclosed. The quarterback did not appear in a regular-season game as a rookie, but completed 36-of-62 passes for 347 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions during the 2023 preseason.

While Los Angeles signed Jimmy Garoppolo to be Matthew Stafford’s backup, Garoppolo will serve a two-game suspension to begin the 2024 season. So the Rams do still have a need for another quarterback who can run the offense behind Stafford in an emergency situation early in the season.

Bennett was the No. 128 overall pick in the fourth round during last year’s draft.