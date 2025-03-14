Le’Veon Bell’s former high school removes his name from its field

Six years after he made news during free-agency week by signing a significant contract with the Jets, former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell is making news during free-agency week for different reasons.

Earlier, TMZ.com reported that Bell had a $25 million verdict entered against him in a civil case alleging rape, after he failed to respond to the lawsuit and a default judgment was entered. Now, Bell’s former high school has removed his name from the field at its football stadium.

Via WCMH in Columbus, Groveport Madison Schools has eliminated Bell’s name from the facility. The move was attributed both to the recent verdict and to his alleged failure to honor a commitment to donate $750,000 to the school.

“While he initially made four payments of $75,000 each, totaling $300,000, his last payment was received on December 9, 2020,” the school district said in a statement. “Despite attempts to address the delinquent payments, Mr. Bell has discontinued further payments, resulting in a breach of contract. As a result, the district has moved forward [on March 13, 2025] with removing his name from the stadium entrance, scoreboard, and field turf.”

The district also based its decision to terminate the contract on a clause permitting the move in the event of “any offense . . . involving moral turpitude.”

“In light of a civil suit that found Mr. Bell liable for over $25 million for serious misconduct involving a minor, the district determined that continuing to honor the naming rights agreement was no longer appropriate or aligned with the values of Groveport Madison Schools,” the district said.

Bell’s lawyer has denied the allegations of the rape lawsuit filed by his cousin, and the lawyer has said he plans to challenge the default judgment.