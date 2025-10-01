LG Tyler Smith among seven key Cowboys out of practice

The Cowboys added left guard Tyler Smith to their injury report Wednesday as they opened practice for Sunday’s game against the Jets.

Smith, who played the entire game against the Packers in Week 4, was not at practice with a knee injury.

The Cowboys have a lengthy report, with 11 players either out of practice or limited.

Right guard Tyler Booker (ankle), left tackle Tyler Guyton (concussion), safety Malik Hooker (toe), wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (ankle), running back Miles Sanders (knee/ankle) and wide receiver KaVontae Turpin (foot) did not practice.

Cornerback Trevon Diggs (knee), linebacker Kenneth Murray (knee), cornerback Caelen Carson (knee) and wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (knee) were limited.

It was the return to practice for both Carson and Mingo, as the Cowboys opened their 21-day practice window from injured reserve.