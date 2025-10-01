 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_seanpaytontushpush_251001_v2.jpg
Payton supports Eagles’ use of tush push
nbc_pft_tyreekhill_251001.jpg
Why it’s in Hill’s best interest to be cut by MIA
nbc_pft_kickingchanges_251001.jpg
Inside changes to NFL kicking ball procedures

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_seanpaytontushpush_251001_v2.jpg
Payton supports Eagles’ use of tush push
nbc_pft_tyreekhill_251001.jpg
Why it’s in Hill’s best interest to be cut by MIA
nbc_pft_kickingchanges_251001.jpg
Inside changes to NFL kicking ball procedures

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

LG Tyler Smith among seven key Cowboys out of practice

  
Published October 1, 2025 05:31 PM

The Cowboys added left guard Tyler Smith to their injury report Wednesday as they opened practice for Sunday’s game against the Jets.

Smith, who played the entire game against the Packers in Week 4, was not at practice with a knee injury.

The Cowboys have a lengthy report, with 11 players either out of practice or limited.

Right guard Tyler Booker (ankle), left tackle Tyler Guyton (concussion), safety Malik Hooker (toe), wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (ankle), running back Miles Sanders (knee/ankle) and wide receiver KaVontae Turpin (foot) did not practice.

Cornerback Trevon Diggs (knee), linebacker Kenneth Murray (knee), cornerback Caelen Carson (knee) and wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (knee) were limited.

It was the return to practice for both Carson and Mingo, as the Cowboys opened their 21-day practice window from injured reserve.