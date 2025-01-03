Liam Coen: Being a head coach is the goal, but it doesn’t need to happen right now

Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen has done good work with quarterback Baker Mayfield and the rest of the unit this season and is poised to land some head coaching interviews in the coming weeks.

Coen, 39, is in his first season with the Bucs after going back and forth between the Rams and Kentucky for a few years. He said in his Thursday press conference that does feel ready to be a head coach. But it’s not necessarily something he feels needs to happen right now.

“I do believe I’m ready to do so. I don’t think you’re ever truly fully ready, but yeah, that is a dream,” Coen said. “Does that need to happen when I’m 39 years old and having probably the most fun of my life coaching and working and being here? No, that doesn’t mean that needs to occur right now. But yeah, that is the goal. That is absolutely the goal.

“But like I said before, that goal can hold off for a while here and continue to do what we’re doing. That would be pretty special.”

Coen cited the feeling of coming off the field last week after defeating the Panthers 48-14 as one of the reasons why being a head coach can potentially wait.

“That was one of the best Sundays I’ve had in a long time, man. And I wasn’t thinking about anything else besides this,” Coen said. “So really, at the end of the day, that stuff can wait a long time if it’s the right thing. And for us to keep moving forward doing the right things, we can wait a long time on that one.”

Entering Week 18, the Buccaneers are No. 3 in total yards and No. 4 in points scored. Notably, after finishing No. 32 in rushing last season, the team is No. 4 in the category this year.