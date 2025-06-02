Liam Coen: Defensive coaches asking for more of Travis Hunter

The Jaguars have been alternating Travis Hunter between wide receiver and cornerback during OTAs and one side of the ball would like to have him a little more often.

Hunter is not working on both sides of the ball on the same day and has been on the offensive side more often during this phase of the program, but head coach Liam Coen said he’s heard from secondary coach Ron Milus about the arrangement. Coen said Milus “came up to me after practice and said, ‘Can we have him more.’”

Coen also said that Hunter has quickly made himself at home in the secondary.

“You can definitely see how natural it is for him, still learning, still growing, still trying to learn the calls as much as possible,” Coen said, via Juston Lewis of the Florida Times-Union. “But when you see him just in the actual seven on and team setting, he doesn’t look out of place by any means.”

Hunter’s offensive work has also earned him some positive notices early in his time with the Jaguars and there will be plenty of interest in seeing if he can continue thriving on both sides into the regular season.