Liam Coen: We want to have Trevor Lawrence’s input on the roster

The Jaguars hired Liam Coen as head coach with the idea that he’ll be able to build around quarterback Trevor Lawrence and lead the team to success.

Lawrence has already received a second contract from Jacksonville, making him one of the league’s highest-paid players. With the quarterback heading into his fifth pro season, Coen said this week that he wants Lawrence’s input for roster decisions.

“He is our guy,” Coen said during his press conference. “He’s the franchise, and as much as we can involve him in the process without maybe putting too much on his plate, he’s a new father, now a husband, he’s just getting into it. But he’s hungry. He’s hungry. He wants to be playing at the highest level possible, and how do we include him in some of those conversations, specifically with some of the skill players and obviously on the offensive line?

“So, he will definitely be involved in some of that while just being mindful of not putting too much on him, because he’s going to be learning a completely new system and having to go through a new transition again.”

But Coen would also like to create a sense of stability for Lawrence, since that’s not something he’s had throughout his career.

“It’s important, but he’s going to learn so much from his different experiences, right? For good and for bad,” Coen said. “He can take those experiences to really dive into this new process. But I think what’s critical is how do we get him to that standard and that structure and that schedule throughout his process once he gets here? So now, we truly focus on him. Not as much, where he’s been, what he’s had. He can take and log those experiences, but now, how do we create a little bit of sameness? Give him a schedule, hey, Mondays, this is what we want. Look for your daily rhythm. Tuesdays within the season with third downs. As we start to move towards the red zone, how do we connect with him to have a schedule? I think that’s the consistency that we’re going to try to create for him.”

In 10 games last season, Lawrence completed 60.6 percent of his passes for 2,045 yards with 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions.