Lions activate DJ Reader

  
Published August 25, 2024 03:57 PM

Defensive tackle DJ Reader is set to get on the field with the Lions for the first time.

The team announced on Sunday that Reader passed his physical and has been activated from the physically unable to perform list. Reader signed with the Lions in March, but has spent his time with the team recovering from the torn quad that ended his 2023 season with the Bengals.

Reader will now have two weeks to practice before the Lions are set to open the regular season at home against the Rams. His work in those practices will determine if he’s ready to go for that game or needs a bit more work before being full go.

Reader had 34 tackles, a sack, and a fumble recovery with the Bengals last year. It was his fourth season in Cincinnati after four years with the Texans and Reader has started 108 of the 117 NFL games he’s played.