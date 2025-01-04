Lions activate LB Alex Anzalone, PR Kalif Raymond from IR

The Lions activated linebacker Alex Anzalone and punt returner Kalif Raymond from injured reserve Saturday, the team announced.

Anzalone and the Lions were uncertain whether he would return this week, and the team listed him as questionable to play against the Vikings.

Anzalone has not played since Week 11 when he broke his forearm, and he will wear a carbon-fiber cast on his arm in his return.

The Lions still have five defensive starters on injured reserve, with Aidan Hutchinson Alim McNeill, Marcus Davenport, Derrick Barnes and Carlton Davis remaining out.

Anzalone and Raymond became the seventh and eighth Lions players to return from injured reserve this season.

Raymond injured his foot in Week 12 against the Colts.