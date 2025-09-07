Lions and Aidan Hutchinson have had positive discussions about a new contract

The Lions have made re-signing their top players a top priority, but a deal with defensive end Aidan Hutchinson hasn’t been reached yet.

Hutchinson and the Lions have had positive discussions about a new contract but aren’t likely to get a deal done before kickoff of today’s opener, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Last year Hutchinson started the season on a tear and was the betting favorite to win the NFL’s defensive player of the year award, but a broken leg cut his season short. Hutchinson is now heading into the fourth year of the five-year rookie contract he signed with the Lions as the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

Detroit just re-signed another first-round pick, Jameson Williams, to a contract extension, and other top players they’ve extended include offensive tackles Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, quarterback Jared Goff, safety Kerby Joseph and defensive lineman Alim McNeill. A deal for Hutchinson would be another big step toward keeping the best players on the current roster together for years to come.