 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_davisbradyv2_250905.jpg
Davis: Brady close to joining Raiders in 2020
nbc_pft_bill_belichick_scouts_250905v2.jpg
Belichick banning Patriots scouts ‘petty’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250905.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 1

Other PFT Content

NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_davisbradyv2_250905.jpg
Davis: Brady close to joining Raiders in 2020
nbc_pft_bill_belichick_scouts_250905v2.jpg
Belichick banning Patriots scouts ‘petty’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250905.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 1

Other PFT Content

NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lions and Aidan Hutchinson have had positive discussions about a new contract

  
Published September 7, 2025 05:01 AM

The Lions have made re-signing their top players a top priority, but a deal with defensive end Aidan Hutchinson hasn’t been reached yet.

Hutchinson and the Lions have had positive discussions about a new contract but aren’t likely to get a deal done before kickoff of today’s opener, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Last year Hutchinson started the season on a tear and was the betting favorite to win the NFL’s defensive player of the year award, but a broken leg cut his season short. Hutchinson is now heading into the fourth year of the five-year rookie contract he signed with the Lions as the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

Detroit just re-signed another first-round pick, Jameson Williams, to a contract extension, and other top players they’ve extended include offensive tackles Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, quarterback Jared Goff, safety Kerby Joseph and defensive lineman Alim McNeill. A deal for Hutchinson would be another big step toward keeping the best players on the current roster together for years to come.