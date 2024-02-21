Lions announce additions of Terrell Williams, Deshea Townsend to coaching staff

The Lions made a couple of reported additions to their coaching staff official on Wednesday.

The team announced that Terrell Williams will be the defensive run game coordinator and defensive line coach and that Deshea Townsend will be the passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach. They also announced that Jim O’Neil will be a defensive assistant.

Williams was the defensive line coach for the Titans for the last six seasons and he was their assistant head coach last year. He’s also been a defensive line coach for the Dolphins and Raiders.

Townsend was the passing game coordinator and cornerbacks coach for the Jaguars the last two years. He’s also worked for the Bears, Giants, Titans and Cardinals since ending his 13-year playing career.

O’Neil was the defensive coordinator at Northwestern in 2021 and 2022. His most recent NFL experience came with the Raiders from 2018-2020.