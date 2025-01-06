Lions are the betting favorites to win the Super Bowl

With the NFL playoffs beginning this week, the Lions are the betting favorites to hold the Lombardi Trophy at the end.

After beating the Vikings on Sunday night to secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC, the Lions are listed as +280 favorites to win the Super Bowl at DraftKings.

Following the Lions, the next-shortest odds go to the Chiefs at +350, Ravens at +600, Bills at +650 and Eagles at +700.

The longer shots are the Vikings at +1600, Packers at +2000, Buccaneers at +2500 and Chargers at +2800.

The extreme long shots are the Commanders at +4500, Rams at +4500, Broncos at +5500, Texans at +8000 and Steelers at +9000.