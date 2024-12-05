 Skip navigation
Lions call Jamal Adams up from practice squad

  
Published December 5, 2024 04:25 PM

Veteran safety Jamal Adams is set to make his Lions debut on Thursday night.

Adams signed to the team’s practice squad earlier this week and the Lions announced that he has been elevated from the practice squad ahead of their home game against the Packers. Adams opened the season with the Titans and appeared in three games in September before being released in mid-October.

Adams had four tackles in those games.

The Lions also announced that they have signed wide receiver Maurice Alexander to the active roster from the practice squad and that they have elevated linebacker Mitchell Agude on a temporary basis. Adams and Agude will both revert to the practice squad after the game.