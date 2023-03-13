Lions, Cameron Sutton agree to deal

Former Pittsburgh cornerback Cameron Sutton is on the way to Detroit.

The Lions and Sutton have agreed to a three-year contract worth $33 million, with $21.5 million guaranteed, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The 28-year-old Sutton arrived in Pittsburgh as a third-round pick in 2017 and has played his entire career with the Steelers. Last year he played in 16 games, starting 15.

Sutton was the No. 73 player on our Free Agent Top 100 .