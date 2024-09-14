 Skip navigation
Lions elevate WRs Tom Kennedy, Tim Patrick from practice squad

  
Published September 14, 2024 06:42 PM

The Lions added a pair of wideouts to their roster for Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers.

They announced that they have elevated Tom Kennedy and Tim Patrick from the practice squad. Both players will revert back to the practice squad after the game.

Kennedy and Patrick were called up a day after the Lions listed Jameson Williams as questionable to play because of an ankle injury that limited him in practice all week.

Kennedy played four offensive snaps and six defensive snaps last week, so his elevation may not be tied to Williams’s injury. Patrick did not play last week and has not appeared in a regular season game since 2021 after tearing his Achilles and ACL the last two years.