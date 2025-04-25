Lions exercise 2026 options on Aidan Hutchinson, Jameson Williams

The Lions made a first-round pick on Thursday night when they selected defensive tackle Tyleik Williams with the 28th overall pick and they made a couple of moves involving past first-rounders on Friday.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team has exercised their fifth-year options on defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and wide receiver Jameson Williams. Both players were selected in the first round of the 2022 draft.

Neither move comes as a surprise. Hutchinson had 31.5 sacks in 42 games before last season’s broken leg and General Manager Brad Holmes indicated the team would be exercising Williams’s option before saying on Thursday night that they never entertained trade offers for the wideout.

The salaries for the options are guaranteed. Hutchinson is in line to make $20.862 million while Williams is set to make $15.493 million.