Lions expect Sam LaPorta to play on Monday night

  
Published September 28, 2024 11:43 AM

Lions quarterback Jared Goff is set to have one of his top targets available on Monday night.

Head coach Dan Campbell told reporters on Saturday that he expects tight end Sam LaPorta to play against the Seahawks.

LaPorta sprained his ankle in last Sunday’s win over the Cardinals. He had four catches for 45 yards in that game. He has eight catches for 94 yards over the first three weeks and posted 86 catches during his rookie season.

While they will likely have LaPorta in the lineup, the Lions will be without center Frank Ragnow. Campbell ruled Ragnow out earlier this week with a pectoral injury.