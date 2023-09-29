Lions fans take over Lambeau Field

Three weeks ago tonight, Lions fans took over Arrowhead Stadium on the night the Chiefs unfurled their newest banner. For Detroit’s second prime-time game of the year, their fans have once again traveled well.

Justin Rogers of Detroit News posted a video of the many Honolulu blue jerseys in the stands. Moments ago, Al Michaels mentioned the noise the Lions fans were making.

Tonight’s 24-3 lead in the first half will make those Lions fans very happy. And it will motivate them to keep going from one city to the next — Tampa Bay, Baltimore, L.A. (to face the Chargers), New Orleans, Chicago, Minnesota, and Dallas.

If this holds, the Lions will be in sole possession of first place in the NFC North. Given the struggles of the Bears and Vikings, the Lions could end up clinching this one very early.