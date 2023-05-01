Lions GM Brad Holmes: Hendon Hooker’s job as a rookie is to get healthy and develop

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lions GM Brad Holmes: Hendon Hooker’s job as a rookie is to get healthy and develop

  
Published May 1, 2023 02:33 AM
nbc_pft_jahmyrgibbs_230428
April 28, 2023 08:22 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why they’re surprised the Lions traded back from No. 6 to No. 12 with the Cardinals to grab Jahmyr Gibbs instead of selecting Bijan Robinson.

The Lions drafted a promising quarterback in Hendon Hooker, but they’re not expecting much from him on the field as a rookie.

Lions General Manager Brad Holmes acknowledged that he hasn’t done enough so far in his tenure in Detroit to develop the quarterback position beyond starter Jared Goff, and he thinks Hooker could be a big part of the Lions’ future. But for now, Hooker is viewed as a third-string prospect behind both Goff and Nate Sudfeld.

Holmes noted that Hooker tore his ACL just five months ago and will need time to get healthy, and that once he’s healthy his job as a rookie will be to learn the pro game.

“We didn’t draft him No. 6 overall when we were there or anything like that,” Holmes said. “He’s got to get healthy, and he’s got to develop.”

Goff has two more years and $52 million on his contract. If he plays as well in 2023 as he did in 2022, he’s not going anywhere. If Goff struggles in 2023, Hooker may have an opportunity to become the Lions’ starter in 2024.