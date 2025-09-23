Lions go 98 yards for go-ahead touchdown, lead 14-7

The Lions had one of the most impressive drives of the season to take a 14-7 lead on the Ravens.

David Montgomery scored on a 1-yard run after Jahmyr Gibbs scored on a 1-yard run on the Lions’ first drive. It marks the 11th game both running backs have scored, setting a new NFL record. Two other teams had tandem running backs score a touchdown in 10 games each with Packers running backs Paul Hornung and Jim Taylor and 49ers running backs Joe Perry and Hugh McElhenny accomplishing the feat.

The Lions chewed up 10:48 in going 98 yards in 18 plays. They were 4-for-4 on third down, including a 14-yard reception by tight end Sam LaPorta on third-and-8.

The Lions were backed up after punt returner Kalif Raymond made an ill-advised decision to catch Jordan Stout’s punt at his own 3. He gained 4 yards, but D.J. Reed backed them up even more with a holding penalty.

That didn’t stop the Lions.

Jared Goff now is 10-of-11 for 116 yards.