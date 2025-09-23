 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_colts_250922.jpg
Colts are ‘for real’ after dismantling Titans
nbc_pft_week3_250922.jpg
NFL Week 3 superlatives: Backup QBs, Rodgers
nbc_pft_bigdom_250922.jpg
Eagles’ ‘Big Dom’ fined for texting violation

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Lions go 98 yards for go-ahead touchdown, lead 14-7

  
Published September 22, 2025 09:11 PM

The Lions had one of the most impressive drives of the season to take a 14-7 lead on the Ravens.

David Montgomery scored on a 1-yard run after Jahmyr Gibbs scored on a 1-yard run on the Lions’ first drive. It marks the 11th game both running backs have scored, setting a new NFL record. Two other teams had tandem running backs score a touchdown in 10 games each with Packers running backs Paul Hornung and Jim Taylor and 49ers running backs Joe Perry and Hugh McElhenny accomplishing the feat.

The Lions chewed up 10:48 in going 98 yards in 18 plays. They were 4-for-4 on third down, including a 14-yard reception by tight end Sam LaPorta on third-and-8.

The Lions were backed up after punt returner Kalif Raymond made an ill-advised decision to catch Jordan Stout’s punt at his own 3. He gained 4 yards, but D.J. Reed backed them up even more with a holding penalty.

That didn’t stop the Lions.

Jared Goff now is 10-of-11 for 116 yards.