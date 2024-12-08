 Skip navigation
Lions “holding out hope” Aidan Hutchinson will return for NFC Championship

  
Published December 8, 2024 01:48 PM

The Lions have had a rash of injuries, particularly on defense. One of the biggest names to suffer a serious injury could be back a little sooner than expected.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports that the Lions are “holding out hope” that Hutchinson will be able to return for the NFC Championship.

Previously, the projection was that Hutchinson would be back for the Super Bowl. He suffered a broken leg in Week 6, during a 47-9 blowout of the Cowboys.

Factors obviously include the ongoing healing of the leg. Coach Dan Campbell also wants to be sure Hutchinson has enough time to practice.

If the Lions secure the top seed in the NFC, they’d need to win only one game to qualify for the NFC Championship.