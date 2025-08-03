Lions hope to get Terrion Arnold back this week

Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold left practice with a hamstring injury last week and he’ll miss a little more time before he’s ready to return to action.

Head coach Dan Campbell said in a Sunday press conference that Arnold avoided a significant injury and that the team is bringing him back slowly to make sure that it doesn’t develop into something more serious.

“He’ll be down for a little bit,” Campbell said. “It’s not a major hamstring. This is a low-grade, but we’re trying to be smart with it. We’re hoping to have him back by the middle of the week.”

Campbell also said that left tackle Taylor Decker will take part in individual work at Sunday’s practice. Decker has been on the physically unable to prepare list since the start of camp due to a shoulder issue.

While Decker is going to be on the field, reserve tackle Dan Skipper is set to miss about a week with an ankle injury.