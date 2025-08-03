 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_parsonsrequest_250801.jpg
Unpacking Parsons’ trade request from Cowboys
nbc_pft_playoffswalkout_v3_250801.jpg
Players could fulfill contract, sit out postseason
nbc_pft_hofstandards_250801.jpg
Pro Football Hall of Fame could use ‘upper room’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_parsonsrequest_250801.jpg
Unpacking Parsons’ trade request from Cowboys
nbc_pft_playoffswalkout_v3_250801.jpg
Players could fulfill contract, sit out postseason
nbc_pft_hofstandards_250801.jpg
Pro Football Hall of Fame could use ‘upper room’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lions hope to get Terrion Arnold back this week

  
Published August 3, 2025 08:17 AM

Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold left practice with a hamstring injury last week and he’ll miss a little more time before he’s ready to return to action.

Head coach Dan Campbell said in a Sunday press conference that Arnold avoided a significant injury and that the team is bringing him back slowly to make sure that it doesn’t develop into something more serious.

“He’ll be down for a little bit,” Campbell said. “It’s not a major hamstring. This is a low-grade, but we’re trying to be smart with it. We’re hoping to have him back by the middle of the week.”

Campbell also said that left tackle Taylor Decker will take part in individual work at Sunday’s practice. Decker has been on the physically unable to prepare list since the start of camp due to a shoulder issue.

While Decker is going to be on the field, reserve tackle Dan Skipper is set to miss about a week with an ankle injury.