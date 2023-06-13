 Skip navigation
Top News

Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

Fowler wants to 'leave it all out there' at RMC
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3
Ledecky glides to 1500m win at Nationals

Top News

Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

Fowler wants to ‘leave it all out there’ at RMC
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3
Ledecky glides to 1500m win at Nationals

Lions hopeful they'll have all five starters healthy on the offensive line, unlike past years

  
Published June 13, 2023
June 13, 2023 08:27 AM
Jahmyr Gibbs recalled how Nick Saban had players practice full pads in the heat, which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack how the nature of college football is different than the NFL.

The Lions’ five listed starters on the offensive line are the same as last year, and the same as the year before: Left tackle Taylor Decker, left guard Jonah Jackson, center Frank Ragnow, right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai and right tackle Penei Sewell. But unlike the last two years, the Lions are hoping those five linemen will actually play together this season.

In both 2021 and 2022, injuries to at least one and sometimes more than one of those five starters meant that they couldn’t play together. The Lions have actually never had a single snap with those five linemen all on the field, even though they’ve been together atop the Lions’ depth chart for three offseasons in a row.

Decker said it would be big for the Lions to get all five starters on the field together.

“Hope so. We didn’t have our projected starting offensive line for one game last year,” Decker said, via MLive.com. “We had some guys come in and play great and give us some really good games -- or even if they had to go in for a series or two. But as we know, that’s the nature of this -- seems like for two years we’ve been trying to get this projected offensive line on the field together, and I don’t know if it’s happened yet. I don’t think it has. Preseason maybe.”

The Lions narrowly missed the playoffs last year and are favorites to win the division this year. Continuity on the offensive line could be a key to winning the NFC North, for the first time ever.