Lions LB Alex Anzalone is doubtful after missing practice all week

The Lions don’t expect to have linebacker Alex Anzalone on Sunday.

Anzalone’s hand injury kept him out of practice all week, and he received a doubtful designation.

Despite the Lions coming off a mini-bye, having last played on Thanksgiving Day, it appears Anzalone will need at least one more week. This season, only two NFL players who received a doubtful designation played.

He has totaled 87 tackles, three sacks and five passes defensed in 11 games this season.

The Lions did not activate quarterback Hendon Hooker from the reserve/non-football injury list. The team opened his 21-day practice window this week as he works his way back from an ACL tear last season at the University of Tennessee.

The Lions list offensive lineman Jonah Jackson (ankle/wrist) as questionable. He had full practices Thursday and Friday.