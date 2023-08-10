Lions make Teddy Bridgewater signing official

The Lions announced a few roster moves on Thursday, including the signing of quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

Detroit and Bridgewater reportedly struck an agreement on Monday. Head coach Dan Campbell — who worked with Bridgewater a few years ago on the Saints — said this week that the Lions want to see if Bridgewater has “still got it.”

The No. 32 overall pick of the 2014 draft, Bridgewater appeared in five games with two starts last year for the Dolphins. He completed 62 percent of his passes for 683 yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions.

Detroit also announced that the club has signed running back Benny Snell. He appeared in all 17 games for Pittsburgh last year, but mostly played special teams while recording just 42 offensive snaps. He took 20 carries for 90 yards and caught two passes for 17 yards.

Snell was most productive offensively in his rookie year, as he registered 426 yards with two touchdowns for the Steelers.

The Lions needed to add a running back because Justin Jackson has been placed on the reserve/retired list. He appeared in 16 games for Detroit last year and was a heavy special teams contributor. He rushed for 170 yards with a touchdown and caught 12 passes for 101 yards for the Lions after spending his first four seasons with the Chargers.

Detroit has also waived guard Logan Stenberg.