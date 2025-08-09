Lions: Morice Norris is in stable condition, with movement in extremities

The Lions have shared good news regarding safety Morice Norris, after a serious injury resulted in his departure from Friday night’s preseason game by ambulance.

“Morice Norris is in stable condition and has feeling and movement in all his extremities,” the team said in a statement. “He will remain at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta overnight for observation. We would like to thank the Atlanta Falcons organization, the EMS team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the doctors and staff at Grady for their support.”

The injury happened on the first play of the fourth quarter. The game continues, with a single snap and the players from the Lions and Falcons gathering in a circle, holding hands, and bowing their heads.

It was a stark reminder of the risks that pro football players assume.

Norris, 24, signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent in 2024. He appeared in two regular-season games as a rookie.