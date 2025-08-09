 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mlynchphotographer_250808.jpg
Lynch embracing post-football life as photographer
nbc_pft_bengals_250808.jpg
Bengals ‘not clean enough’ in preseason opener
nbc_pft_overduestatue_250808.jpg
PFT Draft: Who’s overdue for a statue?

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mlynchphotographer_250808.jpg
Lynch embracing post-football life as photographer
nbc_pft_bengals_250808.jpg
Bengals ‘not clean enough’ in preseason opener
nbc_pft_overduestatue_250808.jpg
PFT Draft: Who’s overdue for a statue?

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lions: Morice Norris is in stable condition, with movement in extremities

  
Published August 9, 2025 12:16 AM

The Lions have shared good news regarding safety Morice Norris, after a serious injury resulted in his departure from Friday night’s preseason game by ambulance.

“Morice Norris is in stable condition and has feeling and movement in all his extremities,” the team said in a statement. “He will remain at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta overnight for observation. We would like to thank the Atlanta Falcons organization, the EMS team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the doctors and staff at Grady for their support.”

The injury happened on the first play of the fourth quarter. The game continues, with a single snap and the players from the Lions and Falcons gathering in a circle, holding hands, and bowing their heads.

It was a stark reminder of the risks that pro football players assume.

Norris, 24, signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent in 2024. He appeared in two regular-season games as a rookie.