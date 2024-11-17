Lions obliterate Jaguars 52-6 in the biggest blowout of this NFL season

The Lions entered today’s game against the Jaguars as the biggest betting favorites in any game of this NFL season. It turns out the people who set the point spreads know what they’re doing.

The Lions won 52-6, making today’s game the biggest blowout of this NFL season.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff finished with 412 passing yards and a perfect 158.3 passer rating, and the Lions scored touchdowns on all seven possessions that Goff played.

The Lions got an outstanding game from Amon-Ra St. Brown, who caught all 11 passes thrown to him for 161 yards and two touchdowns. Jameson Williams, David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs all played well for the Lions as well. As a team, the Lions totaled 645 yards of offense, the most in any game of this NFL season.

Nothing went well for the Jaguars. Mac Jones managed just 138 passing yards and Travis Etienne led them with 27 rushing yards. The Jaguars managed just 170 yards of total offense.

Today may have been Doug Pederson’s last game as the Jaguars’ head coach. It just hasn’t worked for him in Jacksonville, and the Jaguars are one of the worst teams in the NFL.

The Lions are the best team in the NFL. They’re showing that with dominant performances, week after week.