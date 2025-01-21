Lions OL coach Hank Fraley set for second interview for Seahawks offensive coordinator

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said on Monday that he’s prepared to lose offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn to head coaching jobs, but those might not be the only departures from the team’s staff.

Offensive line coach Hank Fraley may also find a new job with another team. Dan Graziano of ESPN.com reports that Fraley will have a second interview with the Seahawks about their offensive coordinator position on Tuesday. This meeting will be in-person after a remote interview the first time around.

Vikings assistant offensive coordinator/assistant quarterbacks coach Grant Udinski and Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak are also in the mix in Seattle.

Fraley spent a decade playing in the league has been on the Lions’ staff since 2018. Center Frank Ragnow said after Saturday’s loss to the Commanders that he’ll do whatever it takes to ensure Fraley remains in Detroit.

“You refuse to let Hank leave,” Ragnow said. “I haven’t played in this league without Hank and I don’t plan on doing it. I’ll sabotage him, I’ll leak stories, whatever it takes.”

Johnson is set to become the head coach of the Bears, so the Lions will need an offensive coordinator. Campbell said the team will look at internal and external options to fill any openings on the staff, but it’s unclear if Fraley will be in the mix for a promotion in Detroit.