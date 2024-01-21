Lions’ passing game is rolling, with 10-3 lead over Buccaneers

The Lions’ offense is looking good early in the second quarter today in Detroit.

Jared Goff hit Josh Reynolds in the end zone for the game’s first touchdown as the Lions took a 10-3 lead over the Buccaneers.

In addition to Reynolds, the Lions got big catches from tight end Sam LaPorta, who has three catches for 30 yards in the game. LaPorta is showing no signs that the knee injury that has limited him in practice is slowing him down on game day.

The Buccaneers’ offense has struggled so far. Baker Mayfield needs to get things going at a loud Ford Field.