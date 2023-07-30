Lions’ Penei Sewell is in concussion protocol

Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell is in the concussion protocol.

Detroit head coach Dan Campbell told reporters this morning that Sewell was placed in the protocol but seems to be doing well. Sewell could be back at practice as soon as Wednesday.

Sewell was one of the players who most impressed Campbell this offseason. Campbell recently said of Sewell, “He’s our foundation.”

The Lions selected Sewell with the seventh overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. He has started every game but one in his first two NFL seasons and was a Pro Bowler last year.