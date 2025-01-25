 Skip navigation
Lions promote Kelvin Sheppard to defensive coordinator

  
January 25, 2025

The Lions didn’t take long or look far to find their new defensive coordinator.

Detroit is promoting linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard to the defensive coordinator job, according to NFL Network.

Aaron Glenn, who has been the Lions’ defensive coordinator the last four years, left to become head coach of the Jets.

The 37-year-old Sheppard was a third-round pick of the Bills in 2011 and had an eight-year NFL career, retiring after spending 2018 with the Lions. He Joined the Lions’ coaching staff when Dan Campbell became head coach in 2021.