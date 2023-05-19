 Skip navigation
Lions public relations staff wins 2023 Pete Rozelle Award

  
Published May 19, 2023 10:21 AM

The Pro Football Writers of America announced Friday that the Lions public relations staff has won the 2023 Pete Rozelle Award.

It is the first time in franchise history the Lions have won the Rozelle, earning the 34th edition of the award.

The Rozelle Award goes to the NFL club public relations staff that consistently strives for excellence in its dealings and relationships with the media. The award is named for Rozelle, NFL commissioner from 1960-89, who started his career in sports PR.

The Lions were lauded for overall professionalism with the reporters who cover the club.

The other finalists were the Cowboys, Dolphins, Vikings and Steelers.

During the 2022 season, the Lions football communications staff consisted of Eamonn Reynolds (director of football communications), Solomon Williams (senior director of football communications), Greg Maiola (media information manager) and Ellie Cross (football communications assistant). The staff also was assisted by Tien Le (football communications seasonal intern), Sydney Gibbs (football communications seasonal intern), Ellen Trudell (senior manager, corporate and employee communication), Haley Prappas (internal communications coordinator) and Brian Facchini (chief communications and brand officer).