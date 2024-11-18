 Skip navigation
Lions put Alex Anzalone on IR, sign David Long to practice squad

  
Published November 18, 2024 05:03 PM

The Lions hope to have linebacker Alex Anzalone back for the postseason, but he’s not going to be in the lineup anytime soon.

Anzalone broke his forearm in Sunday’s 52-6 win over the Jaguars and he’s expected to miss six-to-eight weeks as a result of the injury. The Lions moved him to injured reserve on Monday.

They filled the roster spot by activating defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu from injured reserve, but Melifonwu may not be on the active roster for long. Melifonwu was coming back from an ankle injury when he suffered a new problem with his finger and head coach Dan Campbell said at his Monday press conference that it will be some time before he’s set to play again. The Lions can put Melifonwu back on injured reserve and designate him for return again later this season.

The Lions also announced that they have signed former Dolphins linebacker David Long to their practice squad. He had 38 tackles in eight games — six starts — for the Dolphins this season.