Lions put Brian Branch, Marcus Davenport, D.J. Reader on PUP list

The Lions are set to kick off training camp this week and three defensive players are set to be on the sideline for the first practice session.

Defensive back Brian Branch, edge rusher Marcus Davenport, and defensive tackle D.J. Reader were all placed on the physically unable to perform list on Sunday. The three players will not be able to practice until they’re activated and the Lions can clear them to get on the field at any point.

Branch did not practice in the offseason after having ankle surgery and Davenport, who signed with the team this offseason, has also been dealing with an ankle issue. Reader, who is also in his first year with the Lions, tore his quadriceps last year.

The Lions also placed offensive lineman Giovanni Manu on the non-football injury list.